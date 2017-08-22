× One pulled from water after three friends sneak into GR public pool

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three friends decided to take an early morning swim at the Richmond Park Pool when one fell in and was unable to swim.

Police tell FOX 17 that none of the three males who snuck into the pool had a cell phone so after their friend fell into the water two of the males, who are in their late teens or early twenties, began banging on the doors of nearby homes to find help.

Police arrived on scene to the male still in the water and quickly pulled him from the pool.

Emergency responders were on scene for approximately 20 minutes before transporting the victim to the hospital.