Police searching for armed robbery suspects

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are searching for two subjects who allegedly robbed a business in the 2500 block of Capital Avenue Southwest in Battle Creek.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department, an employee attempted to leave the building around 1 a.m. Tuesday when two male suspects approached the employee, forcing them back inside.

Described as two black men with medium builds about 25-30 years old, the two got away with an unknown amount of money. It is also reported that during the incident the suspects produced a handgun.

Police attempted to track the suspects with a K-9 Unit but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCPD or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.