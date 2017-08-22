Rockford American Legion Post in danger of closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. - American Legion Post 102 in Rockford says they are about $10,000 behind on their mortgage and if they don't get some help soon, they'll have to close down.

The post recently received notice that their mortgage is in default. They say they'd like to raise about $600,000 to pay off their entire mortgage on their building and get back to devoting time and funds on the community of Rockford and the surrounding areas.

So far, the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion have donated close to $8,000. The community has raised about $600 on a GoFundMe page set up just four days ago.

Members say that declining Legion membership and fewer wedding reservations at the post's banquet hall have led to the financial difficulties. "We need younger members," said Jerry Rodel, Commander at Rockford Post 102. "We've got some of those members, but we really need those people to bring in new ideas."

They say their current building is a great place for veterans to meet and for the community to find support. The post offers a food pantry once a month that serves several hundred families.

To contribute, visit their GoFundMe page here. Also, residents are invited to eat at the Legion post and funds from the restaurant contribute to their bank account.