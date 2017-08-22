Seniors Stepping up at Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. -- The Saugatuck football team went 10-1 in 2016, making it to the playoffs for the second straight year.

This year, the Indians have a number of changes to the program including their conference and starting quarterback, but Coach Bill Dunn is confident in those who will be stepping up.

