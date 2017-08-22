× Skate park to open in Battle Creek mall

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Battle Creek’s one and only skate park is set to re-open in a new location – The Lakeview Square Mall.

Battleground is the newest tenant at The Lakeview Square Mall and Dr. Andrew Wichterman, the founder of Battleground Indoor Action Sports says he can’t wait.

The Battleground Skate House closed about 18 months ago at its original location off Michigan Avenue.

Construction has already begun with lumber for ramps being installed. The drop ceiling has been removed to give users another four to six feet of air.

Battleground and the mall started talking about the plan this winter. The mall, which has recently lost anchor stores Macy’s and JC Penney, is hoping the skate park can help revitalize the building. Battleground raised $27,000 to jump start the process.

The goal is to open the park on November 1st. They are hosting an open house tonight, August 22nd, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and there will be two more open houses at later dates in September and one in October. They will also offer church services for teens on Tuesdays after they open.