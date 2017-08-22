Squires Eager To Do More

Posted 12:31 AM, August 22, 2017, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Calvin Christian went 6-4 last year and were 2nd in the OK Silver, making it all the way to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

This year, under new head coach Dan Kapenga, the Squires are hoping to make it even further.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s