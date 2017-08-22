Suspect in Grand Rapids shooting and assault charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say the suspect in a shooting and assault from August 16 has been charged in 61st District Court.

Jaquarius Tawon-Lawrence Littlejohn, 23, was arraigned on six counts: armed robbery, home invasion 1st Degree, Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearm.

The incident occurred at a home in the 100 block of Newberry Street NE. The GRPD says there was a confrontation, and a woman was shot in the chest, and a man was struck in the back with a bottle. He also suffered a minor wound to his forehead, but police say he’s since been released from a hospital. The woman is recovering, as well.

Police arrested Littlejohn at a hospital, and say he’s now in jail on a $200,000 bond. A preliminary exam is scheduled for September 12.

Anyone with more information should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.