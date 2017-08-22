The band is breaking up, big changes coming to Chuck E. Cheese locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan -- The animatronic band that graced the stages of Chuck E Cheese Restaurants across the nation is a childhood memory for many -- now the company announces the band is splitting up.

During renovations, many locations will begin to phase out the "live" entertainment.

A dance floor will be taking the place of the robotic characters.

Chuck E. Cheese, Helen Henny, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls and Pasqually P. Pieplate have been jamming together at Chuck E. Cheese locations for decades.