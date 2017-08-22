The band is breaking up, big changes coming to Chuck E. Cheese locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan -- The animatronic band that graced the stages of Chuck E Cheese Restaurants across the nation is a childhood memory for many -- now the company announces the band is splitting up.
During renovations, many locations will begin to phase out the "live" entertainment.
A dance floor will be taking the place of the robotic characters.
Chuck E. Cheese, Helen Henny, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls and Pasqually P. Pieplate have been jamming together at Chuck E. Cheese locations for decades.
2 comments
Caleb
I still have Showbiz coins… and now My soon, nephews and nieces love Chuck E. Cheese just as much as I do, um did 😉 Thanks for the memories!!!
Caleb
*son…not soon