The Chancellor & On The Towne; cocktail recipes inspired by Todd & Leigh Ann

Posted 12:44 PM, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43PM, August 22, 2017

Whenever the Morning Mix visits the Culinary Institute of Michigan, they've always got something delicious cooking for us to try. Their curriculum involves the hands on process of all aspects of the restaurant, including how to make cocktails.

Greg, an instructor at the CIM, showed off his culinary skills and made two cocktails inspired and named after our favorite Morning Mix hosts.

Watch the video above for more detailed instructions, but here are the ingredients for each drink so you can try them at home and tell us which one is your favorite.

The Chancellor

  • Peach
  • Basil
  • 1/2 oz. 18th Amendment Whiskey
  • 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice
  • 3/4 oz. Simple Syrup

On the Towne

  • Handful of Strawberries
  • Handful of Blackberries
  • Mint
  • 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice
  • 1/2 oz. 18th Amendment Gin
  • 3/4 oz. Simple Syrup

For more information or to schedule a visit to the CIM, visit CulinaryInstituteMI.com.

