Trump signals he may pardon Arpaio

Posted 11:04 PM, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09PM, August 22, 2017

MARSHALLTOWN, IA – JANUARY 26: Sheriff Joe Arpaio (R) of Maricopa County, Arizona endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prior to a rally on January 26, 2016 in Marshalltown, Iowa. Trump said today he would not participate in the next Republican debate hosted by Fox. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

 

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump is signaling that he wants to grant a pardon to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio over his recent conviction in federal court.

Trump told a Phoenix crowd Tuesday that Arpaio is “going to be just fine” as he awaits sentencing on a misdemeanor contempt-of-court conviction stemming from his defiance of the courts.

There had been intense speculation in recent days that the president might issue a pardon for Arpaio, best known for his immigration crackdowns as the top lawman in metropolitan Phoenix. Trump says he “won’t do it tonight” because he doesn’t want to cause controversy.

Arpaio and Trump share similar views on immigration enforcement, and the lawman campaigned for Trump several times during the 2016 race.

