Trump signals he may pardon Arpaio

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump is signaling that he wants to grant a pardon to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio over his recent conviction in federal court.

Trump told a Phoenix crowd Tuesday that Arpaio is “going to be just fine” as he awaits sentencing on a misdemeanor contempt-of-court conviction stemming from his defiance of the courts.

There had been intense speculation in recent days that the president might issue a pardon for Arpaio, best known for his immigration crackdowns as the top lawman in metropolitan Phoenix. Trump says he “won’t do it tonight” because he doesn’t want to cause controversy.

Arpaio and Trump share similar views on immigration enforcement, and the lawman campaigned for Trump several times during the 2016 race.