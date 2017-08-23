4 apps that’ll help students conquer the school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quizlet

Flashcards are a great way to test your knowledge and memorize terms before a test, but it can be a pain to write everything down, especially if you have dozens of terms you need to study.

The flashcard app Quizlet makes studying languages, history, and vocab easy and convenient. Create your own set of study cards or use one that’s been created by other students. Once you load up your study sets, you can study them offline, anywhere… any time.

WabbitEMU (Graphing Calculator)

For most high school and college math courses, students are required to have a TI-83 or TI-84 graphing calculator. However those graphing calculators can get expensive, with most new models starting at $60.

Here's an easy alternative; just grab your phone and download WabbitEMU. It functions exactly like the physical graphing calculator, solving difficult equations, graphing parabolas, and plotting data.

Since the device is on your smart phone, you’ll want to get your teachers permission to use it.

Evernote

Don’t like writing down your notes? Or maybe you struggle keeping your stack organized?

Evernote gives you the tools to keep your work neat and organized. You can write, collect, and capture ideas in a digital notepad as you learn new material.

Not only is it a great way to take notes, you can take a picture of a document and save it as a digital file on your Evernote profile. Plus there’s a search bar so if you’re looking for something specific to study, Evernote will easily find what you need.

myHomework

For high school and college students, school projects can pile up quickly. With so many classes and deadlines it can be hard to remember what projects are due when.

If you’re not a fan of the paper student planner or academic agenda, the myHomework app is a good replacement. Just enter the name of the assignment, the due date, and then save it into your calendar. The app will then send you reminders to work on a project, or set aside study time for a test.

The app is a great way to keep students focused and maintain good study habits. Also, the account can by synced across multiple devices, so parents can download the app as well and stay up to date on what their child is working on.