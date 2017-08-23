Bakita and Book: Week 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The high school football season starts Thursday night and the Blitz airs for a full hour starting at 10:30 p.m. The game of the week is Jenison at Forest Hills Central.
This week on Bakita and Book the guys are discussing the top story lines heading into the season, their top 10 rankings and more.
Here is how our panel ranks the West Michigan area teams heading into week 1:
BRET BAKITA
1 Muskegon
2 Lowell
3 Zeeland West
4 West Catholic
5 Rockford
6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7 Grandville
8 Mona Shores
9 Forest Hills Central
10 East Grand Rapids
JASON HUTTON
1 Lowell
2 Muskegon
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Rockford
5 Zeeland West
6 Grandville
7 West Catholic
8 Mona Shores
9 Forest Hills Central
10 Zeeland East
CHRIS GORSKI
1 Lowell
2 Muskegon
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Rockford
5 Grandville
6 West Catholic
7 Zeeland East
8 Zeeland West
9 Forest Hills Northern
10 Muskegon Catholic Central
SNOOZE TO YOU
1 Lowell
2 Grandville
3 Muskegon
4 Rockford
5 Hudsonville
6 East Grand Rapids
7 Byron Center
8 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9 Zeeland West
10 West Catholic
Games on the Blitz Thursday night:
Jenison at Forest Hills Central (Game of the Week)
Unity Christian at Allendale (Blitz Battle)
Byron Center at Forest Hills Northern
Portage Northern at Battle Creek Lakeview
Godwin Heights at Hamilton
Ottawa Hills at Kenowa Hills
Zeeland West at Cedar Springs
Lakewood at Detlton Kellogg
Saugatuck at Kalamazoo United
Fennville at Schoolcraft
Comstock Park at Northview
Wayland vs. Grand Rapids Union at Houseman Field
Thornapple-Kellogg at Hastings
Lakeview at Tri County
Holland at Wyoming
Mattawan at Portage Central
Plainwell at Three Rivers
DeWitt at Grand Rapids Christian
Farmington Hills Harrison at East Grand Rapids
Petoskey at Forest Hills Eastern
Rockford vs. Saline at Michigan Stadium