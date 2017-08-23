Bakita and Book: Week 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The high school football season starts Thursday night and the Blitz airs for a full hour starting at 10:30 p.m. The game of the week is Jenison at Forest Hills Central.

This week on Bakita and Book the guys are discussing the top story lines heading into the season, their top 10 rankings and more.

Here is how our panel ranks the West Michigan area teams heading into week 1:

BRET BAKITA

1 Muskegon

2 Lowell

3 Zeeland West

4 West Catholic

5 Rockford

6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7 Grandville

8 Mona Shores

9 Forest Hills Central

10 East Grand Rapids

JASON HUTTON

1 Lowell

2 Muskegon

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Rockford

5 Zeeland West

6 Grandville

7 West Catholic

8 Mona Shores

9 Forest Hills Central

10 Zeeland East

CHRIS GORSKI

1 Lowell

2 Muskegon

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Rockford

5 Grandville

6 West Catholic

7 Zeeland East

8 Zeeland West

9 Forest Hills Northern

10 Muskegon Catholic Central

SNOOZE TO YOU

1 Lowell

2 Grandville

3 Muskegon

4 Rockford

5 Hudsonville

6 East Grand Rapids

7 Byron Center

8 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

9 Zeeland West

10 West Catholic

Games on the Blitz Thursday night:

Jenison at Forest Hills Central (Game of the Week)

Unity Christian at Allendale (Blitz Battle)

Byron Center at Forest Hills Northern

Portage Northern at Battle Creek Lakeview

Godwin Heights at Hamilton

Ottawa Hills at Kenowa Hills

Zeeland West at Cedar Springs

Lakewood at Detlton Kellogg

Saugatuck at Kalamazoo United

Fennville at Schoolcraft

Comstock Park at Northview

Wayland vs. Grand Rapids Union at Houseman Field

Thornapple-Kellogg at Hastings

Lakeview at Tri County

Holland at Wyoming

Mattawan at Portage Central

Plainwell at Three Rivers

DeWitt at Grand Rapids Christian

Farmington Hills Harrison at East Grand Rapids

Petoskey at Forest Hills Eastern

Rockford vs. Saline at Michigan Stadium