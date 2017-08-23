Celebrate Scotland’s traditions and history at 25th Kalamazoo Scottish Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calling all of those with Scottish roots and everyone else who has a love for Scottish culture! The Kalamazoo Scottish Festival with Highland Games is celebrating its 25th year on Saturday.

Flesher Field will be full of food vendors, clan tents,bagpipers, and many more booths celebrating the history and traditions of Scotland.

During the festival, there will be a variety of Highland Games played by men and women including the caber toss, where competitors toss a large tapered pole that looks similar to a tree trunk.

There will also be children' activities like the junior games, a castle with catapults, a parade and story time.

The Kalamazoo Scottish Festival is happening on Saturday, August 26 at Flesher Field from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, follow them on Facebook or visit kalamazooscottishfest.com.