Driver accused of hitting, killing Chief Switalski to appear in court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski will be in court on Wednesday in Kalamazoo.

Brandon Clevenger, 24, is facing a charge of reckless driving causing death.

Switalski was responding to a traffic crash on I-94 on June 14 when Clevenger passed the scene and struck the fire and rescue chief. The investigation showed that Clevenger topped out at about 90 mph at the time of the crash.

