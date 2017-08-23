Driver accused of hitting, killing Chief Switalski to appear in court

Posted 11:14 AM, August 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15AM, August 23, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski will be in court on Wednesday in Kalamazoo.

Brandon Clevenger, 24, is facing a charge of reckless driving causing death.  

Switalski was responding to a traffic crash on I-94 on June 14 when Clevenger passed the scene and struck the fire and rescue chief.  The investigation showed that Clevenger topped out at about 90 mph at the time of the crash.

FOX 17 will be in court for this arraignment.

This is a developing story.

