Fall concerts and package deals coming to Soaring Eagle

The kids are getting ready to go back to school, so Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is kicking off their Back to School deals. Starting September 4 families can stay overnight for as little as $139, which includes water park passes and a backpack for each child registered.
For parents that love golfing on the green there are four package deals to take advantage of now through October 31. Each one is a little bit different, but they all include a standard room for two nights and a $20 premium play coupon to use at the casino.
For those looking for events and concerts, here is a list of what's coming to Soaring Eagle:
August 25 & 26- National Dog Day
October 6 & 7- Foreigner
October 21- Keith Sweat with special guest Freddie Jackson
November 10- Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour
November 17- Lee Brice
For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.