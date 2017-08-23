× Family of man who drowned in Richmond Park Pool seeking more answers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The family of a man who drowned Tuesday morning in the Richmond Park Pool is saying that their son was a good swimmer and details of his death aren’t adding up.

The family of Damon Phillips tells FOX 17 that he was a good swimmer. Phillips and two others apparently jumped the fence into the pool area early Tuesday morning. Phillips ended up in the pool and the two others went knocking on neighborhood doors for help. Emergency crews pulled Phillips from the pool, but he was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

One of the two others was questioned by police and released. Police are still looking for the other person.

Grand Rapids Police say they aren’t specifically investigating the drowning as foul play, but say that anything is possible and they are investigating the case from every possible angle. Autopsy results are still pending.

Phillips’ family tells FOX 17 that he was attending Grand Rapids Community College and studying video game design.

We’ll have more details when they become available.