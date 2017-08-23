Ferris State ‘hungrier’ after trip to the national semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- The Ferris State football made the deepest run in school history last year getting to the division 2 national semifinal before falling to eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State.

"We know that we were really close I think it just made us hungrier" Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said. "I keep on telling people our expectation is, the best is yet to come."

The Bulldogs return 8 starters on offense and 5 of their top 6 leading tacklers and begin the season ranked 3rd in the nation in division 2.

Ferris State begins the season September 9th at Findlay.