Husband of missing Portage woman in court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The husband of a missing Portage woman has pleaded ‘no contest’ to violating his bond and sentenced to time already served.

Christopher Lockhart is in court in Kalamazoo Wednesday. He was accused of Malicious Destruction of Property for cutting his neighbor’s cable and air conditioning lines. Since then, he has violated his bond multiple times, including once for suspicion of intoxicated driving and for tampering with his electronic monitoring device.

Lockhart’s wife, Theresa, has been missing since May. Lockhart is considered a person-of-interest in the her disappearance, but there has been no sign of where she may be.

In court Wednesday, Lockhart’s defense first sought to have the Kalamazoo prosecutor disqualified from the case. The court denied that motion.

After pleading ‘no contest’ to the bond violations, Lockhart was sentenced to the time he’s already served in jail on the violations.

