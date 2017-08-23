Local vacation rental offering unique amenity for good cause

Posted 9:44 AM, August 23, 2017, by

COURTESY OF THE LONG DOG RETREAT DACHSHUND RESCUE

MARCELLUS, Mich. — Airbnb rentals can come with a lot of amenities including toiletries, gaming systems for entertainment and secluded location for a serene getaway but one rental cabin in Marcellus is offering rescue dogs.

To make your stay more enjoyable for an extra $5 visitors can rent a wiener dog from The Long Dog Retreat Dachshund Rescue.

The Long Dog Retreat Dachshund Rescue is a nonprofit in the Marcellus area that provides long-term, loving care for wiener dogs looking for a home.

Located on Huyck Lake, the Hotdog Hideaway is available for an average of $40 a day plus the rescue rental fee if you want some companionship.  However, if you agree to bathe, brush and walk to a rental rescue, the $5 fee is completely waived.

The Hotdog Hideaway can accommodate up to six people and is completely pet-friendly so you can bring your four-legged friend on vacation too.

The Hotdog Hideaway is now taking reservations.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s