Local vacation rental offering unique amenity for good cause

MARCELLUS, Mich. — Airbnb rentals can come with a lot of amenities including toiletries, gaming systems for entertainment and secluded location for a serene getaway but one rental cabin in Marcellus is offering rescue dogs.

To make your stay more enjoyable for an extra $5 visitors can rent a wiener dog from The Long Dog Retreat Dachshund Rescue.

The Long Dog Retreat Dachshund Rescue is a nonprofit in the Marcellus area that provides long-term, loving care for wiener dogs looking for a home.

Located on Huyck Lake, the Hotdog Hideaway is available for an average of $40 a day plus the rescue rental fee if you want some companionship. However, if you agree to bathe, brush and walk to a rental rescue, the $5 fee is completely waived.

The Hotdog Hideaway can accommodate up to six people and is completely pet-friendly so you can bring your four-legged friend on vacation too.

The Hotdog Hideaway is now taking reservations.