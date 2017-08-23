Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The State of Michigan is going to start issuing new driver’s licenses and ID cards that will eventually affect whether people can board domestic flights.

The “Real ID” driver’s license or ID card is headed to a Secretary of State office, mandated by the Federal Government under the Real ID Act, which passed back in 2005. They say with this IDs will be more difficult to fake.

People should have plenty of time to comply since the federal government enforced a deadline of October 1, 2020.

There’s no additional cost if people are renewing their ID upon its regular expiration, otherwise it cost $9.

If Michigan drivers already have the enhanced driver’s license, they’re already compliant.

2. The American Legion post in Rockford is asking for help from the community, because they’re in danger of shutting down.

They’re $10,000 behind their mortgage payment. Members say declining membership and fewer wedding reservations have led to the financial difficulties.

One member of the post says they want their current building to stay open because of the positive impact they make in the community.

To help the Rockford Legion stay open, donate to their Go-Fund-Me page.

3. There’s no need to worry about battling the elements when it comes to nailing a front side 180 kick flip or any other skateboard trick in Battle Creek, because an indoor skate park is opening up in the Lakeview Square Mall.

Battleground Indoor Action Park is currently working on building ramps and railings, and workers are taking down the ceiling to create additional space for bigger tricks.

This park comes more than a year after the only skate park in Battle Creek closed.

They’re hoping to have the park finished by November.

4. Food Network TV host Guy Fieri and his crew stopped at Zaytoon Mediterranean in Lansing to film for the popular TV show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Monday.

The show follows Fieri as he travels the country to find well-known, but out-of-the-way, places to eat.

The restaurant posted a picture on Facebook, saying “It’s been hard keeping our lips sealed, but we are so excited and so blessed to finally announce the reason for our closing.”

It’s not clear when the episode will air.

5. The jackpot for the Powerball Drawing has increased to a staggering $700 million, becoming the second largest ever for a U.S. lottery game.

It will likely grow even more, based on ticket sales. The jackpot was $541.9 million until Saturday’s drawing failed to produce a winner.

As it stands now, the cash pay-out would be some $443.3 million.

The chance of picking all six winning Powerball numbers is about one in 292 million.

To become the biggest in American history, the jackpot would need to top $1.6 billion. Three winning tickets hit that drawing in January of 2016.