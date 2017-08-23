Oprah Winfrey spotted in Grand Rapids at Ford Museum

Posted 4:05 PM, August 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:23PM, August 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Oprah Winfrey was spotted in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Gerald R. Ford Museum says Winfrey visited the museum for an interview with Rep. Justin Amash. It’s unclear what the focus of the interview was.

The museum was unaware the two were visiting ahead of time.

Dorian Thompson, a Grand Valley State University student, was visiting the museum at the same time.  He said he ran into Oprah and was able to get a selfie with her.

 

