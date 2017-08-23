Plenty on the line for Jenison and Forest Hills Central in season opener

Posted 8:06 PM, August 23, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jenison is at Forest Hills Central on Thursday night to in a week 1 high school football match up and it will be the game of the week on the Blitz.

The Wildcats last made the playoffs in 2003 and playing in a tough conference like the OK Black, they need every win they can get to get the magic number of 6 wins to end their post season drought.

Junior quarterback Kyle Nott returns to lead a pair of classes that won its share of games on the way up the ranks.

Forest Hills Central is coming off its beast season since 1995 but graduated a great class. The Rangers were undefeated at the junior varsity level last year and think they have another really good team on their hands.

Coverage from Forest Hills Central starts on FOX 17 News at Five and continues through the Blitz.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s