Plenty on the line for Jenison and Forest Hills Central in season opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jenison is at Forest Hills Central on Thursday night to in a week 1 high school football match up and it will be the game of the week on the Blitz.

The Wildcats last made the playoffs in 2003 and playing in a tough conference like the OK Black, they need every win they can get to get the magic number of 6 wins to end their post season drought.

Junior quarterback Kyle Nott returns to lead a pair of classes that won its share of games on the way up the ranks.

Forest Hills Central is coming off its beast season since 1995 but graduated a great class. The Rangers were undefeated at the junior varsity level last year and think they have another really good team on their hands.

