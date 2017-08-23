Vehicle crashes into Grand Haven business, one reported injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- One person was injured Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a Grand Haven business.

Public Safety officers say the crash happened just before 10:00 a.m. at Jeske Pool Services on Ferry Street.

Officers say that a 39-year-old Ferrysburg woman said she pressed the accelerator of the vehicle instead of the brake. She said that she is a new driver. She was given a ticket for the crash.

A 59-year-old woman from Whitehall working at the shop was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.