Vehicle crashes into Grand Haven business, one reported injured

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- One person was injured Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a Grand Haven business.
Public Safety officers say the crash happened just before 10:00 a.m. at Jeske Pool Services on Ferry Street.
Officers say that a 39-year-old Ferrysburg woman said she pressed the accelerator of the vehicle instead of the brake. She said that she is a new driver. She was given a ticket for the crash.
A 59-year-old woman from Whitehall working at the shop was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
jes
Always the same thing stated to the Police. I got confused on what pedal does what and how.
Great thing they hardly sell vehicles with 3 pedals anymore, it would be just 1 more excuse for Stupidty……….