A list of the 28 latest announced Kmart store closings

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears Holdings Inc., which operates Sears and Kmart stores, announced further store closures Thursday, saying it will shutter 28 more Kmart stores.

The retailer, which reported second-quarter results illustrating that its long-term turnaround struggle continues, had already closed 180 stores so far this year. It has previously announced plans to cut another 150 before the latest additions to the list.

Here are the 28 Kmart locations that the company plans to close:

—1445 S. Power Road, Mesa, Ariz.

—23222 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, Calif.

—10500 Wichlow Way, Jackson/Martell, Calif.

—10400 Rosecrans, Bellflower, Calif.

—16968 Main St., Hesperia, Calif.

—15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora Colo.

—200 W. Belleview, Englewood, Colo.

—100 Main Street North, Southbury, Conn.

—900 N. Miami Beach Blvd., North Miami Beach, Fla.

—5590 Mableton Parkway, Mableton, Ga.

—4101 W. 95th St., Oaklawn, Ill.

—7230 Westfield Plaza Drive, Belleville, Ill.

—265 S. Illinois Route 83, Elmhurst, Ill.

—1740 S.W. Wanamaker Road, Topeka, Kan.

—7601 23 Mile Road, Utica/Shelby Township, Mich.

—4001 N. Euclid Ave., Bay City, Mich.

—545 West Sanilac, Sandusky, Mich.

—401 Route 38, Moorestown, N.J.

—808 Route 46, Parsippany, N.J.

—810 Paul Road, Rochester (Chili), N.Y.

—10 Cobblestone Court Drive, Victor N.Y.

—374 Windsor Highway, Route 32, Vails Gate (New Windsor), N.Y.

—2600 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio

—2470 Mission SE, Salem, Ore.

—2620 Moreland Road, Willow Grove, Pa.

—4701 Tilghman St., Allentown, Pa.

—296 Garfield Ave., Cranston R.I.

—1610 Church St., Conway, S.C.