Beer and donut vendors are taking over the ball park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- What goes better with beer than donuts? That was the thought process of organizers Brian Colopy and Dana Schmidt when they came up with the idea of the Donut and Beer Fest.

This Saturday from 4-8 p.m. 30 breweries and 30 donut shops will fill Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo.

The festival will feature local favorites such as Bell's Brewery, Saugatuck Brewing, Latitude 42, Cider Boys, Sweetwater's Donuts, Dutch Girl Donuts and Free Love Bakery.

Stadium inspired meals such as the Donut Dog, the Bear Claw Burger, the Glazed Grilled Cheese and the Michigan Cherry Salad with cherry donut croutons are just some of the unique dishes available.

Tickets are now on sale.