FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores – Week #1

Blitz Battle: Unity Christian 52, Allendale 44

Posted 11:45 PM, August 24, 2017, by

Unity Christian and Allendale started their seasons off with some high-flying offenses, with the Crusaders coming out on top, 52-44 in the FOX 17 Blitz Battle.

