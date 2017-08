MUSKEGON, Mich. – Two replicas of Christopher Columbus’s sailing ships have arrived in Muskegon.

The Nina and the Pinta arrived in Muskegon Thursday. Mike Rainwater of Mike’s Photography provided FOX 17 with this video of the ships arriving.

The ships will be in Muskegon at Heritage Landing through August 29 and then will sail to South Haven where they will be from August 31 through September 4.