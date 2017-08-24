Eating a Donut Dog; try this and more at first-ever Donut & Beer Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homer Simpson would go crazy if he heard about this festival; the first-ever Donut and Beer Festival is coming to Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo will be filled with booths that will be handing out nothing but beer, cider, and multiple donut-infused creations. These foods include items like the Bear Claw Burger, the Glazed Grilled Cheese, and the Donut Dog, which Todd and Leigh Ann taste tested in the video above.

Along with dozens of donut and beer vendors, there will be activities like a cornhole tournament, a Homer Simpson dunk tank, a photo booth, and other donut themed games.

VIP tickets are sold out, but there are still general admission tickets available. Beer tickets cost $35, which includes 10 beer samples and 10 donut samples. There is also a non-alcohol option known as a Cider ticket which costs $20.

The Donut and Beer Festival will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Homer Stryker Field on Saturday, August 26.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit donutandbeerfest.com.