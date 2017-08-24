The Hawks of Forest Hills Eastern got off to a good start beating a northern neighbor, the Petoskey Northmen, 18-7.
Forest Hills Eastern 18, Petoskey 7
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse beats Forest Hills Eastern
-
Forest Hills Eastern splits softball doubleheader with Wayland
-
South Christian, TK play to 1-1 tie
-
-
East Grand Rapids rolls past Cranbrook, into state championship game
-
State soccer powers Forest Hills Northern and Forest Hills Central tie 1-1
-
Byron Center 21, Forest Hills Northern 14
-
Plenty on the line for Jenison and Forest Hills Central in season opener
-
Bloomfield Hills Marian clips Forest Hills Northern in state championship game
-
-
Belsito’s goal in the final minute earns Forest Hills Northern a Regional Championship
-
McCloskey, GM who built Pistons ‘Bad Boys’ teams, has died
-
Forest Hills Central Boys Lacrosse Headed to Sixth Straight State Semifinals