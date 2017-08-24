The Lakewood Vikings got a big win to start the season with a 56-38 victory over the Delton-Kellogg Panthers.
Lakewood 56, Delton-Kellogg 38
-
Vikings Aim to Keep Winning Ways
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
May 2 election results for West Michigan
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Delton man sentenced to prison for girlfriend’s death
-
-
Ottawa Co. deputy injured while responding to bike crash
-
Thornapple-Kellogg 29, Hastings 28
-
Missing Holland Twp. toddlers found safe
-
Kellogg shutters distribution centers, lays off workers
-
Suit involving imprisoned ex-MLB player settled for $575,000
-
-
Kellogg to close 2 Texas distribution centers, lay off 421
-
Kellogg Foundation giving $51M to public schools in Battle Creek
-
15-year-old lifeguard saves toddler during first day on the job