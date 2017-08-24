Lawsuit: County jails in Michigan shouldn’t work with ICE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Mexican native living in Wyoming has sued a Michigan sheriff’s department, saying local authorities violate the rights of people they detain for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Juan Jose Romero-Lara filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids against the Kent County Sheriff’s Department. He says detaining him pending a transfer to ICE violates constitutional rights, especially when a judge issued a personal recognizance bond that would’ve released him.
The 32-year-old from Mexico has resided in the U.S. for about 15 years. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence Aug. 17 and arraigned the next day, but ICE asked the jail to detain him until they picked him up Aug. 21.
The undersheriff says the jail cooperates with ICE as a professional courtesy.
3 comments
steve
If the guy’s a citizen, he gets his day in court. But, if he isn’t, ship his sorry rear end out of the country immediately.
Michael Borton
If he jump the border i don’t care if been here 50 years he a illegal alien and federal law says he to be deported.he knew at anytime he could get busted. there no such thing as illegal immigrant or undocumented worker these are made up words by the democrats. I dont even know why this is a question it is a federal crime to cross border illegal or over stay your visa .even Mexico deports people as soon as there caught if there illegal.
after 5 years he can follow the legal means to enter the united states and apply for citizenship like million have why should people that brake the law get rewarded.If they are not happy with thing in there country they need to get on there goverment to fix it.
steve
He can sue, even if he’s an alien. Personally, I don’t think they should be able to, but they do. However, federal law supersedes state and local law in this case, and I believe that the guy doesn’t stand a chance of winning regardless of what the judge has said.