Man exonerated after 25 years seeks $125 million from Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — A Detroit man who served 25 years in prison for murder based on sham evidence has filed a lawsuit seeking $125 million.
Desmond Ricks was released in May after making the extraordinary claim that Detroit police framed him for the fatal shooting of Gerry Bennett outside a restaurant in 1992. Ricks was 27 years old at the time, according to FOX 2 Detroit.
An analysis of two bullets shows they didn’t match a gun that was presented as the murder weapon.
Attorney Wolfgang Mueller says Ricks was a victim of “horrific” misconduct. He filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday on behalf of Ricks and two daughters. A message seeking comment was left with the Detroit law department Thursday.
At trial, prosecutors said a gun belonging to Ricks’ mother was used in the slaying. But tests on bullets still in police storage eliminated any connection.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
1 Comment
steve
Let’s see, 125 million divided…….Five million per year? Hey, I’d gladly sit behind bars for a year for that kind of money. Punitive damages for sure and an amount for what he may have earned in that time, fine. but $125,000,000 is outrageous. Sorry, Desmond.