Man exonerated after 25 years seeks $125 million from Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — A Detroit man who served 25 years in prison for murder based on sham evidence has filed a lawsuit seeking $125 million.

Desmond Ricks was released in May after making the extraordinary claim that Detroit police framed him for the fatal shooting of Gerry Bennett outside a restaurant in 1992. Ricks was 27 years old at the time, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

An analysis of two bullets shows they didn’t match a gun that was presented as the murder weapon.

Attorney Wolfgang Mueller says Ricks was a victim of “horrific” misconduct. He filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday on behalf of Ricks and two daughters. A message seeking comment was left with the Detroit law department Thursday.

At trial, prosecutors said a gun belonging to Ricks’ mother was used in the slaying. But tests on bullets still in police storage eliminated any connection.

