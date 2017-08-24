× Missouri man charged in Van Buren County stabbings

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a double-stabbing August 20 was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges.

It says Boyd Hicks, 47, of Kennett, Missouri was arraigned in Paw Paw District Court on two charges each of ‘Assault with Intent to Murder’ and ‘Assault with a Dangerous Weapon’.

The incident occurred on M-43 near Hidden Pines Drive in Almena Township. The Sheriff’s Office says two people inside a vehicle were stabbed during a “domestic incident”, but what led up to it is still being investigated. Police say the victims have been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery for multiple stab wounds.

Meanwhile, Hicks’ next scheduled court appearance is September 6. Police say he’s being held in the Van Buren County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with more

information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.