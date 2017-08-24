Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Oprah Winfrey was in Grand Rapids on Wednesday!

Grand Valey State University Student, Dorian Thompson, got a selfie with her too! The political science student came across her while visiting the Ford Museum and asked her for a picture.

Oprah was interviewing congressman Justin Amash, but there's no information on what the focus of the interview was.

2. There's officially a Powerball winner! Bad news, it wasn't someone from Michigan.

A winning ticket for Wednesday's $759 million Powerball Jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Massachusetts.

It's the largest jackpot with a single winner in North American history.

Players in 22 different states matched five of the six numbers to win $1 million. Three of those million dollar tickets were sold here in Michigan, but no word yet on exactly where.

3. An insanely awesome shoe and clothing sale is happening at Wolverine Worldwide's Annual Shoe Sale at their headquarters in Rockford.

The sale runs until 7 p.m. tonight.

There will be plenty of name brand shoes including Merrell, Sperry, Hush-Puppies and more. Plus, there's lots of apparel for sale this year.

Proceeds from the sale will go to heart of West Michigan United Way.

4. In response to Amazon taking market-share away from brick and mortar retailers for years, Walmart and Google are teaming up to take on Amazon.

The retail and tech giant plan to let shoppers order Walmart products through the Google-assistant App, or Google-home.

This is a direct challenge to Amazon's voice shopping with Alexa.

Walmart shoppers can also link their accounts to Google to share data on their shopping habits.

5. New research suggests the healthiest part of the avocado may be its seed.

A recent study from the American Chemical Society says people have been throwing away the healthiest part of the fruit.

Researchers found the seed husk, which is the membrane outside the seed, contains chemical compounds that could be used to treat a number of debilitating diseases.

They hope to translate their discovery into a way to create better medicines.