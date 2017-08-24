Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz

(FOX 17) High School Football kicks off tonight and the FOX 17 Blitz is back for another season of action.

Jason Hutton and Stephanie Funkhouser will be joined with Bret Bakita, Evan Beach and several other photojournalists throughout West Michigan to bring you coverage of the week’s games.

Most games are on Thursday night this week and next week for Week #2, with a handful on Friday night.

Games on the Blitz Thursday night:

Jenison at Forest Hills Central (Game of the Week)

Unity Christian at Allendale (Blitz Battle)

Byron Center at Forest Hills Northern

Portage Northern at Battle Creek Lakeview

Godwin Heights at Hamilton

Ottawa Hills at Kenowa Hills

Zeeland West at Cedar Springs

Lakewood at Detlton Kellogg

Saugatuck at Kalamazoo United

Fennville at Schoolcraft

Comstock Park at Northview

Wayland vs. Grand Rapids Union at Houseman Field

Thornapple-Kellogg at Hastings

Lakeview at Tri County

Holland at Wyoming

Mattawan at Portage Central

Plainwell at Three Rivers

DeWitt at Grand Rapids Christian

Farmington Hills Harrison at East Grand Rapids

Petoskey at Forest Hills Eastern

Rockford vs. Saline at Michigan Stadium