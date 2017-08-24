Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz

(FOX 17) High School Football kicks off tonight and the FOX 17 Blitz is back for another season of action.
Jason Hutton and Stephanie Funkhouser will be joined with Bret Bakita, Evan Beach and several other photojournalists throughout West Michigan to bring you coverage of the week’s games.
Most games are on Thursday night this week and next week for Week #2, with a handful on Friday night.
Games on the Blitz Thursday night:
Jenison at Forest Hills Central (Game of the Week)
Unity Christian at Allendale (Blitz Battle)
Byron Center at Forest Hills Northern
Portage Northern at Battle Creek Lakeview
Godwin Heights at Hamilton
Ottawa Hills at Kenowa Hills
Zeeland West at Cedar Springs
Lakewood at Detlton Kellogg
Saugatuck at Kalamazoo United
Fennville at Schoolcraft
Comstock Park at Northview
Wayland vs. Grand Rapids Union at Houseman Field
Thornapple-Kellogg at Hastings
Lakeview at Tri County
Holland at Wyoming
Mattawan at Portage Central
Plainwell at Three Rivers
DeWitt at Grand Rapids Christian
Farmington Hills Harrison at East Grand Rapids
Petoskey at Forest Hills Eastern
Rockford vs. Saline at Michigan Stadium