Peddle downtown this weekend for bike-themed festival

Posted 10:39 AM, August 24, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Starting at noon on Saturday, the Spoke Folks are offering an opportunity for people to peddle their way into some summer fun.

The Beer City Bike Fest is a bike-themed carnival that is free and family-friendly.

At noon kids can begin decorating bike flags and mini-license plates to spruce up their bikes before the kids parade at 3:45 p.m. The parade will also feature members of the Bangarang Circus.

For those with competitive spirit go head-to-head with other attendees in the bike sprints, tiny bike time trial and the slow/messenger races.

The event will also feature food from Love's Ice Cream, Pizza Parliament and Mosbyspopcorn.

Music will float through the area beginning at 5 p.m. with the sounds of Hannah Laine, Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish, The Hoplites, Bike Tuff, Les Creatif, Lady Ace Boogie and Cabildo.

Those 21 and up can also enjoy brews from Brewery Vivant, Crewston Brewery and Vander Mill throughout the day.

 

