Police: Woman run over by car after fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was run over by a car Wednesday afternoon after a fight.

The incident happened at about 3:21 p.m. in the 1000 block of McReynolds Avenue NW. Grand Rapids Police say that after two women got into a fight, one of them got into a car, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the other.

The woman landed on the hood of the car and was carried out into the street, according to a release. She then fell off the vehicle and was run over.

The suspect continued driving north on McReynolds after running her over, police said.

The woman was treated for injuries at the scene. Police say she had tire marks on her legs and other abrasions.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.