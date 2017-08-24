Solar eclipse did drop West Michigan temps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – That chill you felt during Monday’s solar eclipse was real.

The National Weather Service at Grand Rapids tweeted the temperature change during the eclipse Monday, which peaked here between 2:20 and 2:25 p.m. Much of West Michigan saw an 80% eclipse.

Temperatures in Jackson and Ludington dropped seven degrees, while Muskegon and Holland dropped by six. Grand Rapids dropped three degrees.

Temperature falls due to the eclipse in Southwest Lower MI (with some cloud contamination). #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/bdPB1ZRKAo — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 24, 2017

Huntsville, Alabama, which was in the path of totality for the eclipse, reported a drop of nine degrees.