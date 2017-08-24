Solar eclipse did drop West Michigan temps

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores – Week #1

Posted 7:11 PM, August 24, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – That chill you felt during Monday’s solar eclipse was real.

The National Weather Service at Grand Rapids tweeted the temperature change during the eclipse Monday, which peaked here between 2:20 and 2:25 p.m. Much of West Michigan saw an 80% eclipse.

Temperatures in Jackson and Ludington dropped seven degrees, while Muskegon and Holland dropped by six. Grand Rapids dropped three degrees.

Huntsville, Alabama, which was in the path of totality for the  eclipse, reported a drop of nine degrees.

