The Palace of Auburn Hills to close after Bob Seger concert

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — An arena that’s been the home of the Detroit Pistons for nearly three decades will close next month.

Palace Sports and Entertainment confirmed its plans Thursday for The Palace of Auburn Hills, saying a Bob Seger concert on Sept. 23 will be the arena’s final event.

The Pistons announced last year that the NBA team would move to Little Caesars Arena, a new venue in Detroit that will also house the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. The Pistons are heading there after 29 seasons playing their home games in Auburn Hills.

Future plans for The Palace site haven’t been announced.

Detroit will have all four of its major pro teams playing within a few blocks of each other, with the Tigers and Lions at stadiums near Little Caesars Arena.