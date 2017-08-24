FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores – Week #1

Thornapple-Kellogg 29, Hastings 28

Posted 11:23 PM, August 24, 2017, by

The Thornapple-Kellogg Trojans won a tight game to kick off their season, downing the Saxons of Hastings, 29-28.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s