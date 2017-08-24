FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores – Week #1

Tigers’ Cabrera, Yankees’ Romine wrestle as benches clear

Posted 4:25 PM, August 24, 2017

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate during a bench-clearing fracas in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game.

New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and manager Joe Girardi had just been ejected after Kahnle threw a pitch behind Cabrera. With the game about to resume, Cabrera stepped toward Romine and the two exchanged words. The New York catcher took off his mask, and Cabrera gave him a two-handed push to the chest.

Cabrera appeared to take a couple of swings at Romine, and the two ended up on the ground as players from both teams spilled onto the field.

Cabrera and Romine were both ejected.

1 Comment

  • steve

    I wouldn’t be surprised if these brawls were largely the result of the Tigers’ frustrations that come from the lousy season they’re having. Get rid of Brad Ausmus and wait for next year.

