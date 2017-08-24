× Truck, trailer carrying 43k pounds of cucumbers involved in rollover crash

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi carrying close to 43,000 pounds of cucumbers found itself in a pickle when police say that the driver took a corner too quickly, rolling the truck and trailer.

The 47-year-old driver from Greensboro, NC was traveling east on I-94 near Partello Road in Marengo Township when the crash occurred.

According to police, the driver was not injured during this incident.

Due to the excessive amount of debris, the roadway remained closed and it took crews nearly eight hours to clean up.