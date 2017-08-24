Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out on Thursday at Republican leaders in Congress, inflaming tensions that could further threaten his legislative priorities.

On Twitter, Trump says he asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to attach legislation to increase the country’s borrowing limit to a bill related to veterans. Trump said they didn’t do it and “now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up.”

Trump continued: “Could have been so easy-now a mess!”

The government has enough money to pay its bills until Sept. 29. After that, Congress would have to give permission for the government to borrow more money to meet its obligations.

McConnell did not respond to questions about Trump’s comments at an event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday. Ryan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, McConnell appeared in Kentucky with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying: “There is zero chance, no chance, we won’t raise the debt ceiling.”

The latest Twitter outburst from the president comes as divisions deepen between Trump and McConnell. They are locked in an increasingly contentious feud that could impact Trump’s legislative priorities this fall.