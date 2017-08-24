× Two arrested for crimes in Kent, Ottawa counties

WYOMING, Mich. — Just two hours after the media dispersed a photograph of two suspects connected to home invasions in Jamestown Township, police apprehended two people in connection.

After receiving multiple Silent Observer tips, the Wyoming Police Department with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department responded to an apartment complex near 28th Street and Burlingame Avenue where they were able to detain the two suspects that were attempting to leave.

According to police, multiple items were found in an apartment that linked the male, 35, and female, 22, suspects to crimes in Ottawa and Kent counties.

Names of the suspects are being withheld at this time and they are both being held at the Ottawa County Jail.