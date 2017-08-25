Addix Cares: Great jerseys, greater hearts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan team apparel company, Addix, is taking the country by storm not only with their big line of sportswear, but with their big hearts.

Addix makes everything from football uniforms to zip ups, with all of their apparel designed and made in the United States.

While Addix is big on sports apparel, they also care about helping the community through their initiative Addix Cares. Through Addix cares, they raise money for nonprofit organizations like Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, the Michael Sadler Foundation, and the Van Andel Institute Purple Community.

Addix representative Noel Dean, Purple Community representative Hanna Acosta, and Southside Ice Arena representative Mike Slobodnik, discuss how Addix is involved in the West Michigan community.

To learn more about Addix's team gear, or their charity program, Addix Cares, visit AddixGear.com or call (616)-987-3364.