Say hello to Friday's Friend, Sour Patch! She's a 8-week-old kitten who is ready to find her new forever home.

On Saturday, the Humane Society of West Michigan will be hosting their Harry Potter Adoption Event. At Williams Rodger Park in Sparta from 3:30-6:30 p.m. there will be multiple dogs and cats available for adoption, as well as many Harry Potter games and activities.

For more information on Sour Patch or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.