× GRPS ready to welcome students back on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Public School System wants everyone to know they are ready for students to return to class on Monday.

School is back in session Monday, August 28, a week earlier than in past years as the district was allowed to open before Labor Day. Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal says that she wants the kids to come back on time, regardless of whether or not they are ready.

“I don’t want people not to show up because they don’t have uniforms, or didn’t get a chance to buy school supplies,” Neal said at a press conference Friday. “Let’s work that out together. I just want children to come back.”

Families are able to still register for school through the weekend online.

School safety was also on the mind of administrators Friday, with the start of school looming. District officials are reminding everyone in the city that with school starting and students out on the roads and sidewalks, drivers need to slow down, obey the rules of the road and pay attention for school buses.