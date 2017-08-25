Harvey poised to make landfall this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN- While the hurricane is incredibly far away from us, it’s the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States in several years, and likely we know someone in it’s path.

An early scan of the radar shows the well defined “eye” of the hurricane as the outer bands of this hurricane begin to bring rain to the coast. Keep in mind that while this eye is over the warm water, it will continue to strengthen. The warm water is one of the hurricane’s main fuel sources. It will quickly weaken as it moves onshore, but that will be just the beginning of the damage it creates.

The latest track brings it onshore by about 2 PM eastern, and still holding 120 mph winds early Saturday morning. This will be just the beginning of the damage. Storm surge created by the wind will bring waves onshore and create life threatening flooding conditions as well.

Also notice how slow that was moving. The storm was only going about 10 mph, and looks to stall out even more as it moves inland. As a result, incredible amounts of rain will fall as this projection only goes through Sunday morning. It is very likely that southern Texas will see somewhere between 15-30″ of total rainfall by Wednesday!