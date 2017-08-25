FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores – Week #1

Man sentenced to 28-90 years for Grand Rapids party shooting

Posted 6:44 AM, August 25, 2017, by

Jokari Lowery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 28 to 90 years in prison for a shooting at a Grand Rapids party that killed one person and injured eight others.

Twenty-one-year-old Jokari Lowery learned his sentence Thursday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder for killing 21-year-old Juwan Boykin on Oct. 9.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Lowery said in court he didn’t shoot Boykin, but Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock told him he stood over the victim and shot him five times. The judge said, “This was clearly a cold-blooded, well thought-out execution.”

Police believe the shooting at the party inside a shuttered business was gang-related.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment